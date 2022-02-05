West Ham eye three Fulham players ahead of summer, may try to hijack Liverpool move

Fulham trio Tosin Adarabioyo, Fabio Carvalho, and Antonee Robinson are all reportedly on West Ham United’s radar.

The Hammers have had success dipping into the Championship’s talent pool in recent years – with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma flourishing – and it would not be a surprise to see them do the same in the summer window.

It seems they may already have a few targets in mind as journalist Alex Crook has told GiveMeSport that Adarabioyo, Carvalho, and Robinson are all players on their radar.

The former did not look out of place at Premier League level with Fulham in 2020/21 and would give David Moyes some needed depth at centre-back.

The same can be said for Robinson’s one season in the top flight, though the left-back has been able to showcase his attacking prowess this term – as his two goals and four assists highlight.

Carvalho, meanwhile, is out of contract in the summer but is unlikely to be short of suitors with Jurgen Klopp confirming that Liverpool are still keen despite their deadline day move falling through while Chelsea, Barcelona, and Real Madrid have also been linked.

The Verdict

Given West Ham’s past success raiding the Championship for players, it’s no surprise that these three are on their radar.

Marco Silva’s Fulham squad has arguably the most Premier League-ready players of any in the Championship with Carvalho, Adarabioyo, and Robinson certainly among those.

Hijacking Liverpool’s move for Carvalho may not be easy, particularly given the other big clubs interested, but striking deals for the other pair would make a lot of sense.

The issue the Hammers may face is that Fulham are on course to secure promotion back to the Premier League and will not want to let two key players go cheaply in the summer.

