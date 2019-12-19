West Ham express interest in Stoke City player ahead of January transfer window

West Ham United have expressed an interest in signing midfielder Joe Allen ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports from Wales Online.

The 29-year-old has been a key player under both Nathan Jones and Michael O’Neill this season, making 20 appearances in all competitions for the Potters.

But reports from the Telegraph have recently claimed that a host of first-team players could be set to leave the bet365 Stadium next month, as O’Neill looks to slash the club’s wage bill.

Badou N’Diaye is said to be closing in on a loan move to Trabzonspor with a view to make it permanent in the summer, with Nick Powell, Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Etebo also being linked with an exit.

Wales international Allen could also be set to leave Stoke next month, with West Ham reportedly expressing an interest in the midfielder along with Newcastle, Wolves and Burnley.

In the summer, it is understood that Stoke demanded around £18m for Allen, but as he is one of the club’s highest-earning players, he could be forced to move away next month.

Stoke currently sit 22nd in the Sky Bet Championship table, two points adrift of safety heading into 2020.

The Verdict

I think that it would be a big blow if Stoke were to lose Allen in the January transfer window.

The creative midfielder has been a mainstay in the Stoke side this season, and has created plenty of chances for his teammates.

It does seem very worrying that Stoke might have to get rid of all these players just to recuperate a bit of money – it sounds very much like what Sunderland went through before they were relegated to League One.