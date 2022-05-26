West Ham & Everton weighing up transfer swoop for Burnley man

West Ham and Everton are both keeping tabs on Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

The Ivorian international has just finished his first year in English football and whilst it was a disappointing one for the Clarets as they were relegated, Cornet was one of few in the squad that enhanced their reputation.

That’s after he managed nine goals in 26 games for the club, which has perhaps unsurprisingly attracted attention from other clubs.

The Telegraph have revealed that both the Hammers and the Toffees are monitoring Cornet, who is set to be available for £17.5m due to a clause in his contract following Burnley’s drop down to the second tier.

That price is believed to make him a very interesting option to David Moyes, who is desperate to add more attacking options as West Ham prepare for another European campaign.

Any deal with Everton could be more complicated though, as the update claims Frank Lampard will need to shift players before they are in a position to make a bid.

The verdict

This is no surprise really as whilst Cornet wasn’t always that consistent, he has shown enough quality in the past year to suggest he could do well in the Premier League in the future.

When you take into account that he has a release clause, you would expect plenty of clubs to show an interest as he could be a smart addition.

For Burnley, they will already be anticipating Cornet’s exit, so it’s down to the recruitment team to have a plan in place in terms of a replacement.

