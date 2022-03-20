West Ham, Everton and Brighton set to watch Nottingham Forest player in Liverpool clash

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall will be scouted by multiple Premier League clubs when his side takes on Liverpool in FA Cup action on Sunday night, according to The Sunday Mirror (March 20, page 71).

The 25-year-old is hot property going into the final few months of the 2021-22 season, with top flight clubs keeping him on their transfer radar before the summer window opens.

Scouts from West Ham United, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion are set to watch the centre-back in action against Jurgen Klopp’s side at the City Ground, with both teams vying to play at Wembley in the semi-final next month.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Nottingham Forest players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Currently at Charlton Athletic. Nottingham Forest signed him from Tottenham. 32 years old. Chris Gunter Joel Lynch Ben Watson Stephen Henderson

Worrall has played 29 games for Forest this season and has played a big part in keeping 11 clean sheets in the Championship.

Any potential transfer move for Worrall though will likely cost a considerable fee though as he’s under contract at the Tricky Trees until 2024 and Forest are unlikely going to want to cash in on one of their prized assets.

The Verdict

A lot of eyes will be on the City Ground this evening as Forest take on Liverpool, and with the extra audience it means more interest than usual will be on Steve Cooper’s players.

They’ve already showed themselves to be a very handy team against Arsenal and Leicester City – Worrall played a big part in both of those games and he scored against the Foxes.

He’s been a consistent figure for the club in the last couple of years – there was a time where he was shipped off to Rangers on loan because he was not in the immediate plans of Aitor Karanka.

There’s now a big chance that Worrall becomes a Premier League player in the near future – whether that’s with or without Forest – and a big performance against Liverpool could really drum up more transfer interest.