West Ham enter race for Nottingham Forest man

West Ham are interested in a summer move for Nottingham Forest centre back Joe Worrall, a report from a print edition of The Sun (02/11, p61) has claimed.

Worrall has enjoyed an impressive season in the Championship, and is already attracting interest from the Premier League, with Burnley and newly-promoted Norwich having previously been linked with the defender.

Now though, it seems as though interest in the 24-year-old is growing even further, as we approach the summer transfer window.

According to this latest report, West Ham have also been watching Worrall recently, as they consider a move to add him to David Moyes’ squad, with the Hammers boss apparently keen to add another centre back to his side ahead of next season.

It has also been suggested that Forest could be open to selling Worrall this month for the right price, to help them fund moves for other targets in the transfer market.

There are currently three years remaining on Worrall’s contract with Forest, meaning the club will be in a strong position to negotiate any offer that comes in for this summer.

The Verdict

I could see this being a very good signing for West Ham.

Given the Hammers are seemingly keen to add a new centre back to their squad this summer, it could make sense for them to pursue a deal for Worrall.

The 24-year-old has become hugely impressive during what has been something of a difficult season at the City Ground, and he is starting to get to that stage of his career, where after spending several years in the Championship, he now might want to start thinking about the step up to the Premier League.

That is something he does seem to be ready for, and with West Ham in a strong position to qualify for Europe this season, it could make sense for them to bring in a reliable defender such as Worrall to help them compete on several fronts in the 2021/22 campaign.