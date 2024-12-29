Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath's agent has travelled to West Ham United to hold talks over a potential January transfer, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The publication reported in their print edition (29/12/2024, page 67) that the Hammers have already set the wheels of the proposed deal in motion by setting talks with the player's agent, Matthias Veneroso.

The Boro striker was close to signing for Ipswich Town during the summer but a fee could not be agreed, and it appears a move in the New Year could be on the cards as the London club look to bolster their attack.

West Ham keen on Emmanuel Latte Lath transfer in January

It is no wonder that interest is spiking in the 25-year-old, who has rediscovered his finishing touch after a faltering start to the season. The Ivorian has eight goals in his last 13 appearances, having only scored once in the opening 10 games of the campaign.

Speculation over the forward's future was intense during the summer window, with Ipswich Town reportedly making a deadline day move for his services. However, the player remained on Teeside despite reportedly having his head turned by the Tractor Boys.

Perhaps Latte Lath's lack of early season form was due to the intense speculation surrounding his future, but he is now back to his best and will surely be eyeing a move to the Premier League.

West Ham are in desperate need of firepower, with Michael Antonio out for the foreseeable future and Niclas Füllkrug yet to find his scoring feet. Jarrod Bowen has been a consistent source of goals but cannot be solely relied on.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's 2024/25 Championship statistics - As per SofaScore Statistics Total Appearances 23 Goals 9 Expected goals (xG) 8.53 Goal conversion 20% Assists 2 Stats Correct As Of December 28, 2024

Emmanuel Latte Lath would be a big loss for Michael Carrick & Middlesbrough

There is no doubt that Latte Lath would be a miss for Boro. The Ivory Coast international was the club's top scorer last season, with 16 league goals, and he is currently Boro's top scorer this campaign with nine league goals.

Michael Carrick's side have shared the goals this campaign, which has eased the burden on Latte Lath. Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway have eight league goals each, while the Teeside outfit boast a total of 12 different scorers in their squad.

Boro may already be eyeing a long-term replacement for the in-demand Ivorian, with the club reportedly in advanced talks to sign Thomas Waddingham from Brisbane Roar, according to talkSPORT - albeit they do not appear to be similar players stylistically.

While Carrick's side face competition from Sheffield Wednesday for the Australian's services, the potential departure of Latte Lath could sway the teenage striker to opt for Teeside.

Related Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday battle for striker sensation The Championship duo are set to battle it out for the promising striker.

While Boro supporters will not want to lose their top scorer, the news of a potential switch to West Ham will come as no surprise given the summer saga involving Latte Lath and Ipswich.

Julen Lopetegui's side are in need of goals and if the Hammers make a big enough offer for the Championship forward then Boro might find it difficult to resist.