West Ham United are currently discussing a £22m deal for Bristol City star Alex Scott, according to the Daily Mail.

The Englishman has been the subject of plenty of attention in the past year or two, with the youngster stepping up well to a senior level and managing to stand out in the Robins' first team.

Continuing to thrive under Nigel Pearson once again last season, that only helped to generate more interest in him with several Premier League sides being linked with a move for him.

The Hammers' interest is no shock considering they have been linked with several EFL players in recent years, with Daniel Ballard, Tyler Adams, Harvey Barnes and James Ward-Prowse all believed to be of interest at this stage.

How much do Bristol City want for Alex Scott?

Earlier this year, Give Me Sport revealed that the Robins value him at around £25m, but are hoping to secure as much as £30m for him if there's a race for his signature.

Considering the number of teams that were reportedly interested in him back in March, it looked as though there was going to be a bidding war for the midfielder, but one is seemingly yet to materialise.

However, there are still two months left for teams to try and get a deal over the line for him before the window shuts, so there's every chance that Pearson's side will hold their nerve and see if a bidding war does eventually start.

Is £22m a fair price for Alex Scott?

It's difficult to say because that depends on a few factors.

Firstly, how much of that fee will be paid up front? The Robins will surely want to receive a decent amount straight away because that will allow them to spend a considerable amount in the transfer market.

And secondly, will there be a sell-on clause included? If so and the if the percentage is reasonably high, a £22m deal doesn't seem like a bad one for Bristol City.

Arguably, they should be looking to sell Scott before the start of the season if he's going to move on, because that will reduce uncertainty and will only help City's performances on the pitch.

But because his contract doesn't expire until 2025, the Robins can afford to hold their nerve for a bit. If they can get to somewhere between the £25m-£30m mark, then City should consider accepting it because that isn't a bad fee.