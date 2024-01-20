Highlights Leeds United need to make a decision soon on whether to continue pursuing Ben Johnson or move on to other targets before the transfer window closes.

West Ham's recent loss against Bristol City may make a deal for Johnson easier to agree.

This is because the Irons may not need to rotate him into the starting lineup so much.

Ben Johnson has become the subject of intense transfer speculation this January.

The defender has struggled for game time at West Ham in recent seasons, and has a contract that is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

This has caught the attention of Leeds United, who are hoping to strengthen at right-back before the window closes.

However, talks between the two clubs have progressed rather slowly, leading to some concern that a deal will not be completed this month.

West Ham’s Ben Johnson stance

It has been reported that the Hammers are keen to only make a permanent sale, with Leeds hoping for a loan move.

But the negotiations between the two clubs may be about to speed up following Tuesday’s developments.

David Moyes’ side was dumped out of the FA Cup in a third round replay, losing to Championship side Bristol City.

Given Johnson has made just two appearances in the Premier League so far this campaign, as well as one in the Europa League, it is increasingly unlikely he will receive any further significant minutes this season.

The FA Cup was his chance to earn first-team minutes, but the team was surprisingly eliminated after a 1-0 loss midweek.

This should make it easier for West Ham to agree to any kind of sale, as he is essentially surplus to requirements.

It has been claimed that the London club have placed a £1m asking price for the player.

The Irons have also reportedly offered Johnson a new contract twice in a bid to persuade him to remain with the club.

And it is possible that he could accept a new deal and then be loaned out to the Yorkshire outfit for the remainder of the season.

Leeds United need to speed things up

With just over a week remaining in the transfer window, a decision will need to be made soon.

Otherwise, West Ham risk losing him for nothing in the summer and Leeds risk being left without one of their primary transfer targets for the winter market.

Leeds have just one more league game between now and the transfer window closing, so failing to complete a deal in the next couple of days won’t be a disaster.

But they will need to make a decision on whether to continue this pursuit, or to move on to other targets instead.

Despite having already overhauled the first team squad last summer, there are still areas where improvement is needed.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

The club has also been linked with Connor Roberts and Neco Williams, who could come in instead of Johnson.

Adding another body in defence should be seen as a major priority for the Championship side given their pursuit of Premier League promotion.

The team is not in a strong enough position to risk gambling on a lack of injuries.

Archie Gray has stepped in at right-back and performed well, but relying on a 17-year-old for the remainder of the season would be a mistake.

Leeds still have work to do in the transfer market, so should look to speed things up now that this potential West Ham stumbling block has been overcome.