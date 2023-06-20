The future of Bristol City sensation Alex Scott remains to be a very interesting situation as interest in the 19-year-old continues to surface.

The teenager featured in the Championship Team of the Season last time out, delivering consistently strong displays for the Robins, managing to amass over 3,000 minutes of second-tier action.

A whole host of Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest in the talented midfielder, however, Bristol City have remained firm in their £25 million valuation of Scott over recent windows.

West Ham United are one of the clubs who have reportedly kept tabs on Scott in recent times, however, it would appear that they have taken their interest further than the majority of other clubs in pursuit.

A recent report from the Evening Standard has confirmed that the Hammers retain an interest in Scott, although it has indicated that the Championship club do not plan to budge on their long-standing price tag.

According to the report, the Premier League outfit have now held initial talks with Scott and his representatives and will now decide upon whether or not they continue conversations with Bristol City.

What other clubs remain interested in West Ham target and Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott?

A report from the Daily Mail last week revealed that AFC Bournemouth and Wolves are continuing to monitor that teenager, whilst there are figures within Liverpool's hierarchy and recruitment team who admire the exciting prospect.

As detailed in a Football League World exclusive published last week, there is interest now coming from the three promoted sides, all of whom have recent experience of coming up against the gifted technician.

The report stated that the three newly-promoted Premier League teams are encouraged by the fact that no clubs are going near Bristol City's valuation.

Would West Ham be the ideal landing spot for Bristol City's Alex Scott?

There have been some suggestions that if a move to the Premier League was made, there could be potential for an initial loan-back, however, if West Ham secured his signature, there would be a good opportunity that he would be involved at first-team level in some capacity.

The Hammers once again have European football to play during the 2022/23 season and that could pave the way for David Moyes to bolster the squad beyond what he currently has.

The London club have also seen joy when recruiting from the lower leagues and Scott has the potential to be another successful example.