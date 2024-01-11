It has been a week-and-a-half since the January transfer window opened, and most of the top Championship clubs have kept their powder dry for now when it comes to potential signings.

And in that bracket are Leeds United, who have shed themselves of some bodies and wages in the early stages of the month and not yet replaced them.

Both of the significant departures that have occurred have come in the same area of the pitch as well, with both Djed Spence and Luke Ayling moving on to pastures new.

Spence, who was on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham, was sent back to Spurs by Leeds after he made just seven appearances and he is now on the verge of joining Serie A outfit Genoa, whilst the long-serving Ayling has signed for United's Championship rivals Middlesbrough on loan ahead of the expiry of his contract in June.

Related Leeds United: Daniel Farke makes clear Joe Gelhardt transfer stance amid Plymouth and Blackburn interest Despite being linked with a number of clubs in January, Gelhardt's short-term Leeds future has been made clear by Daniel Farke

In terms of natural right-backs, Leeds have just Sam Byram on their books, a player who this season has almost exclusively featured at left-back instead, whilst Jamie Shackleton and Archie Gray - natural midfielders - have played in the position, with the latter more regularly starting under Daniel Farke.

A new right-back to replace Spence and Ayling is most definitely on Leeds United's radar, and they have seemingly moved on to another Premier League defender after several names have already been linked.

West Ham full-back Johnson wanted by Leeds

According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, the latest individual to be a target for Leeds is West Ham United's Ben Johnson, who despite being out of contract at the end of the current campaign at the London Stadium is wanted on a loan deal by the West Yorkshire club.

The 23-year-old broke through into the Hammers' senior squad in the 2020-21 season, making 20 appearances in all competitions after playing four times across the previous two years.

His appearances in all competitions was upped to 34 in 2021-22, with a lot of his recent outings in the last couple of years coming in European tournaments - he has been less successful in 2023-24 though as he has appeared just eight times, although Johnson did start West Ham's last Premier League match against Brighton.

Ben Johnson's West Ham United Premier League Stats 2022-23 Appearances 17 Average Minutes Per Game 51 Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches Per Game 38.4 Clean Sheets 2 Tackles Per Game 1.2 Interceptions Per Game 0.5 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.9 Clearances Per Game 1.4 Accurate Passes Per Game 19.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.5 Stats Provided By Sofascore

Johnson however may still be allowed to depart David Moyes' side before the end of the month, and he remains a top target for Leeds to help 17-year-old Gray out in that position.

Burnley defender also on radar but Neco Williams deal unlikely for Leeds

Hay also reports that much like the summer transfer window, Nottingham Forest's Wales international defender Neco Williams is also very much liked by the Whites hierarchy, but the Tricky Trees are 'reluctant' to let him go as he is in Nuno Espirito Santo's plans.

Another name that Leeds like is Connor Roberts, who has fallen behind Brazilian right-back Vitinho in the pecking order at Premier League side Burnley.

A Championship title winner with the Clarets last season, Roberts could potentially be the man that Leeds turn to if a move for Johnson fails, but it's clear that United are searching far and wide to improve in that specific position this month.