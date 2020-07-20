West Ham, Crystal Palace locked in race for top Championship star

As per David Ornstein for The Athletic, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Ebere Eze in the summer transfer window.

The QPR man has had a fine season at the Hoops and is certainly one of the players currently in the Championship that you’d argue is ready for a Premier League berth.

Indeed, with the R’s not going up this season, perhaps we could now see him move clubs in the transfer window to achieve that feat, with both the Irons and the Eagles apparently showing a real interest in him.

Palace, of course, have been safe from the drop for some time in the Premier League whilst, realistically, West Ham are too so both are going to be able to offer him top-flight football next season.

Where he ends up playing, though, is anyone’s guess right now.

The Verdict

QPR would obviously like to keep him if they can but it is going to be hard this summer as they will likely need to raise funds and Eze is their most valuable asset.

Both the Hammers and Palace are evidently taking a real look at him at the moment, then, and it just remains to be seen which of the pair will get him, if either does.