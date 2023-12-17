Highlights Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters is attracting interest from Premier League club West Ham ahead of the January transfer window.

West Ham could potentially use Southampton's interest in defender Ben Johnson as leverage in negotiations for Walker-Peters.

A potential deal could benefit both clubs by giving them what they want, making it a move that West Ham should consider proposing to Southampton.

Back in the summer transfer window, one of Southampton's most impressive bits of business, arguably did not come in the form of a new signing, but retaining a current player.

Following the club's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of the previous campaign, a long list of players would depart St Mary's while the market was open.

One of those they were able to retain however, was right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, in what felt like something of a coup, given his top-flight ability that has even seen him capped by England at senior international level.

But with the January transfer window now just a matter of weeks away, it seems as though the 26-year-old's future is now once again set to come in for some considerable scrutiny.

Walker-Peters attracting Premier League transfer interest

Having remained with the club beyond the end of the summer transfer window, Walker-Peters has continued to be a key player for the club.

The right-back has featured in every Championship game the Saints have played this season, helping them mount a push for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Now though, it appears as though that form may be starting to see the 26-year-old attract interest from the top-flight, even before the Saints could secure their return to that level in the summer.

According to recent reports from TalkSport, West Ham are now taking an interest in Walker-Peters, ahead of the January transfer window.

Given the circumstances, that may not be an easy deal for the Hammers to secure, given the right-back's importance to the Saints' hopes of winning promotion this season.

However, it could also be argued that the Premier League club may have a useful option to use in negotiations, that could potentially help them to secure this deal for the Southampton defender.

Southampton have been linked with a West Ham player

Back in September, it was reported that Southampton had pulled out a deal to sign defender Ben Johnson from West Ham, due to the fact it would have involved a sizeable loan fee.

However, it was subsequently claimed earlier this week, that the Saints retain an interest in Johnson ahead of the January transfer window.

That is something that West Ham could potentially use to their advantage, by offering the defender as a makeweight in a potential deal to bring Walker-Peters to the London Stadium.

Such a deal could reduce the actual fee that the Hammers have to pay for the right-back, while also ensuring they get some sort of return on their investment in Johnson, who is out of contract with the club in the summer, and therefore otherwise due to leave for nothing.

Given the West Ham academy graduate is a versatile defender, he could appeal to Southampton as a potential direct replacement for Walker-Peters, and he has previously held his own with some impressive performances in the Premier League.

As a result, the 23-year-old could certainly be a reliable and appealing option for Russell Martin's side, as they aim to continue their success at the top of the Championship this season.

Indeed, given he is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season, and with the fact that Southampton's current position in the promotion race means they could offer Johnson a swift return to the top-flight if he moves to St Mary's, this could be an appealing move for the West Ham man too.

Ben Johnson West Ham career (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 2 0 0 2022/23 29 0 1 2021/22 34 1 0 2020/21 20 1 0 2019/20 3 0 0 2018/19 1 0 0 As of 15th December 2023

With all that in mind, it does seem as though a deal such as this could benefit all involved by giving them what they want, meaning this is a surely a deal West Ham ought to be considering pitching to Southampton, at some point in the coming weeks.