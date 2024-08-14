This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United could be set to miss out on both Jon Rowe and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as their search for a wide forward continues after Crysencio Summerville's departure.

A host of Championship clubs were queuing up to try and get Rak-Sakyi this summer, with Sheffield United and the Whites being two of the leading candidates. However, the opportunity to work with Chris Wilder and the prospect of more guaranteed minutes is what led to Rak-Sakyi electing to join the Blades over Leeds, according to The Star.

Leeds opted to try and buy the 21-year-old, even though Crystal Palace were only looking to do a straight loan deal for their talented youngster. Their attentions have instead turned to Rowe of Norwich City.

The Canaries are said to have set a £15 million asking price for his services, as per Football Insider. Leeds are prepared to increase their offer in an attempt to sign him, with Sky Sports reporting that negotiations for the player are ongoing at this point, but the asking price is sizeable for a second tier side.

Not only that, but competition for Rowe is substantial. He is wanted by a host of clubs this summer, and the Eastern Daily Press have reported that the 21-year-old is wanted by Marseille, Leeds and other unnamed Premier League clubs, so it appears they have a battle on their hands to keep him.

Sunderland's Jack Clarke and West Ham's Maxwel Cornet tipped for Leeds United switch

It's possible that Leeds could be priced out of a move for Rowe, having also lost out on Rak-Sakyi, but a winger is undoubtedly needed this summer.

We asked FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith for some alternative options as the transfer window's deadline creeps ever closer, with a few options springing to mind to replace Summerville.

He said: "In terms of a dream winger signing, Jack Clarke looks like the standout that Leeds could look to sign.

"But it just isn't realistic to consider signing him, because I don't think Sunderland would sell for the amount we would be able to pay.

"A more sensible route would be someone suited to the right-wing, given what we have just seen from one game with Willy Gnonto on the left against Portsmouth.

"He's got that nailed down, really. He is the direct replacement for Crysencio Summerville, but I would be looking at Premier League clubs for a player in that right channel.

"Those that have deemed players surplus to requirements or in need of a loan, and Maxwel Cornet at West Ham looks like a fairly solid shout.

"He has the quality to play off the right-wing with his left-foot, and he'll no doubt be keen to get back to playing.

"So, the top of the Championship makes a lot of sense, even though the wages he comes with and the match sharpness may be a bit of an issue or red flags that the club see with him.

"However, there is no denying that if you get Cornet at his best, then he'd be one of the best in the league and a guaranteed starter for anyone in the Championship.

"I do think, though, that a lot more of an obvious solution to our wide problems and replacing Summerville, would be in-house and moving Georginio Rutter out to the right.

"All of his strengths will come out a lot more if we played him more often there, while we would be able to add an attacking midfielder through the middle that is much more suited to playing there.

"Or at least more suited than Rutter is, who was hot and cold against Portsmouth and we need someone more natural to that position."

Leeds' attacking dynamics in 2024/25

Cornet has undoubted quality, but his fitness concerns would be a major issue, especially due to Summerville's incredible durability and availability last season.

Maxwel Cornet's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Metz 27 1 0 Lyon 252 51 29 Burnley 28 9 2 West Ham United 37 1 6 Ivory Coast 31 6 1

There is no doubt that Leeds need another attacking player and that the West Ham wide man would resolve many issues for the club, but the latter suggestion from Smith makes the most sense.

Leeds have plenty of dribblers but very few out-and-out creative players in their side, and a central playmaker with Rutter out wide could be the restructuring that their attack needs.

There are many options that they can take to fill the void left by Summerville, but they need players with serious output, even if Gnonto sees greater upside from switching to the left this season.