West Ham consider player exit, EFL opportunities reported

West Ham United are weighing up the future of Nathan Trott, with the Premier League club looking to source the goalkeeper a loan move into the EFL to keep him on the right progression path.

As things currently stand, Trott is not going to feature for West Ham in the Premier League. The Hammers are hoping to source him a loan move in the EFL, where he will be No.1 and earn appropriate experience on his path to becoming the club’s first choice.

A report from the Daily Mail has confirmed that interest in the goalkeeper is being weighed up at this moment in time after Coventry City’s attempts to sign Trott were knocked back.

It’s reported that the fact the 21-year-old would have been No.2 with the Sky Blues has led to West Ham knocking back their interest, whilst interest from Derby County, Doncaster Rovers and Shrewsbury Town is also noted.

Whilst those EFL sides are named in this report, it isn’t clear where the current interest in Trott is coming from.

The young goalkeeper was on loan in League One last season with AFC Wimbledon, who he made 26 appearances for across all competitions.

The Verdict

Trott needs another stint in the EFL to help him continue progressing, but it’s a move that West Ham need to weigh up carefully.

The goalkeeper has to be a No.1 somewhere, even if that means he steps back into the third-tier.

Ideally, he’d get a Championship move, but it isn’t that easy and a lot of clubs at that level are going to have a settled option between the posts already.

It’s not easy for West Ham.

