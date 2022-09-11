West Ham consider launching eight-figure January bid for Sheffield United man

West Ham United are targeting a move for Sheffield United defender John Egan, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that the Hammers are considering a £12 million bid for the experienced defender’s services when the January transfer window opens its door.

A report from The Express during the late stages of the recently closer summer transfer window stated that Leeds United were looking into a late deal for the defender, however, nothing materialised.

Alan Nixon’s report suggests that the Blades will hold out for a high figure, but will consider selling him if they do meet a valuation they have within the club.

It is thought that a move for Egan will push Craig Dawson closer to completing a London Stadium exit in the January transfer window.

The verdict

There is no surprise that top-tier interest has surfaced once again for the impressive centre-back who has proven over the years to be of Premier League ability.

Of course, he is currently playing a major role in Sheffield United’s push for a top-flight return, with the Blades currently leading the way in the Championship.

Therefore, the Blades will likely face a big decision in January if this interest continues to be present, and whilst the depth is at a good level at Bramall Lane, Egan is a massive part of their promotion bid.

It remains to be seen if Leeds are continuing to monitor Egan’s situation, with this being a situation to keep a close eye on as the season progresses.