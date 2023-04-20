West Ham are expected to target Championship players in the summer transfer window, with Watford’s Joao Pedro and Norwich City’s Max Aarons targets for the Premier League club.

West Ham change transfer strategy

The Hammers are still battling to stay in the top-flight this season, something which few expected considering the productive previous campaign they had.

However, despite splashing the cash last summer, in the hope to kick-on further, the new recruits haven’t all worked out, hence the position of David Moyes’ side in the table.

Therefore, the spotlight will be on recruitment in the coming months, and the reliable ExWHUEmployee revealed via the West Ham Way podcast that there’s expected to be a focus on the domestic market.

He confirms that Bristol City’s Alex Scott is on their radar, which had been reported, along with Viktor Gyokeres, after his outstanding displays with Coventry City.

And, it’s also been claimed that Watford attacker Joao Pedro is someone under consideration, with the Brazilian expected to leave in the summer as the Hornets are set for another year in the Championship.

The forward had been subject of interest from Newcastle in the past, but it remains to be seen whether they will be in for the attacker again.

The report also states that Norwich full-back Max Aarons is someone the Hammers are looking at as they seek a new right-back. The 23-year-old has two years in the Premier League under his belt with the Canaries in the past, and he is another who has been regularly linked with a switch.

Like Watford though, Norwich are expected to cash in if they’re set for another year outside the Premier League, which is looking likely. The defender will enter the final 12 months of his deal at Carrow Road in the summer.

Transfer interest is inevitable

Having played in the Premier League in recent years, both Norwich and Watford do have some talented players in their squad, but the longer you stay outside the top-flight, the harder it is to keep hold of these individuals.

From a financial perspective, you may need to cash in on the better players, and, in truth, an exit for both Aarons and Pedro seems inevitable if their respective clubs remain in the Championship, which seems highly likely.

For West Ham, they’ve benefited a lot from players who have come up through the Football League, with Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell the obvious examples, so they know there’s a lot of talent in the division.