West Ham complete deal to sign EFL defender ahead of 2021/22 season

Watford have confirmed that Craig Dawson will join West Ham United on a permanent deal at the end of the 2020/21 season, after clauses in his contract were met by the Hammers.

Dawson signed for West Ham on loan earlier in this year’s campaign, and has gone on to make 15 league appearances for the Premier League side, who have been hugely impressive this term.

The Hammers are currently sat fourth in the top-flight standings, after a recent 3-2 win over Wolves at Molineux on Monday evening. Dawson played the full 90 minutes of the match, as they picked up an important three points.

The 30-year-old signed for Watford back in 2019, and went on to make 31 appearances in total for the Hornets, before departing Vicarage Road on a temporary basis in October 2018.

Watford have coped well without Dawson though, with Xisco Munoz’s side sat second in the Championship table, and ten points clear of third-placed Brentford with six matches remaining in their 2020/21 season.

The Hornets take on promotion-chasing rivals Reading at Vicarage Road on Friday evening in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Dawson and his West Ham team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Leicester City at the London Stadium, in what is likely to be a tricky test for David Moyes’ side.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Watford's midfielders?

1 of 20 Watford signed Matthew Spring from which side in 2005? Nottingham Forest Charlton Athletic Leeds United Norwich City

The Verdict:

This won’t be a surprise to many Watford supporters.

Dawson has really impressed me whilst with West Ham United, and it was only going to be a matter of time before clauses in his contract were met.

He’s more than capable of playing regularly in the Premier League, and he wouldn’t have been wanting to play his football in the Championship this season.

He’ll be hoping he can play his part in West Ham’s push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this term.