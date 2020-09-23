West Ham cast eye over EFL defender

West Ham United are said to have been interested in signing Swansea City defender Joe Rodon according to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg.

On possible West Ham signings, have heard that Arsenal's Calum Chambers on loan one option. Have had a look at Swansea defender Joe Rodon but he'd be very expensive. Not sure Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe good enough any more #whufc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) September 23, 2020

But it is claimed by Steinberg that signing Rodon might be out of West Ham’s price range they had in mind for a central defender, as they turn their attentions to Arsenal’s Calum Chambers.

Rodon caught the eye with some impressive displays for Swansea City last season, as they finished sixth in the Championship table under Steve Cooper’s management.

Swansea were unable to win promotion into the Premier League though, as they fell to a defeat against Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

Rodon made 21 appearances in all competitions for Swansea last season, and it appears as though his performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

He has also been capped at senior level for the Welsh national team, and will be eager to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Swansea return to action in the Championship this weekend, when they take on struggling Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

He could be a solid signing for the Hammers.

Rodon has really impressed me with Swansea City, and I think he’d be an excellent signing for West Ham in the Premier League, as he’s shown that he can perform to a high standard.

West Ham certainly need depth in their defensive options as well, and I think they should pay what Swansea are demanding for Rodon.

It could turn out to be a very smart bit of business by West Ham if Rodon does arrive, and can settle into life with David Moyes’ side relatively quickly.