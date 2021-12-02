This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The verdict series’, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison could be set to face a crucial decision over his long-term future when the January transfer window opens with more suitors emerging for him.

It is being reported by teamTALK that Sheffield United are set to recall Jebbison from his loan spell at Burton Albion, where he has scored four goals in his 12 league appearances this term, now that Paul Heckingbottom has taken over as manager.

However, teamTALK also report that the likes of Liverpool, Everton, West Ham and Brighton are all monitoring his situation ahead of the winter window. That means that the 18-year-old could return from his loan spell only to be allowed to move on a permanent basis by the Blades.

So, with four strong Premier League clubs eyeing Jebbison, we asked some of our FLW writers which club they feel the forward should be looking to move to…

Ben Wignall

I personally believe that Jebbison would be best served by staying at Bramall Lane as I feel Paul Heckingbottom will use him quite a bit if he is recalled, but sometimes the Premier League can be head-turning.

Out of the clubs linked I could certainly see West Ham being one that gives Jebbison opportunities to impress.

David Moyes isn’t shy of utilising youngsters when he needs to – just look at Ben Johnson thriving at right-back – and with the Hammers’ lack of depth up-front Jebbison could potentially help that, although you’d have to wonder if he’s ready for Premier League football yet.

I think Liverpool would be a silly move as I don’t see a scenario where he gets first-team football there and Everton are probably not a great current fit either.

Brighton have stock-piled young players recently in their under-23’s and I could just see Jebbison being another player in the shuffle if he goes there, so out of the teams that are believed to be interested in the Canada-born striker I think West Ham would be the best fit.

Toby Wilding

It could be argued that Brighton could be the best destination for Jebbison at this moment in time.

Admittedly, the size of the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham may make them more appealing options, but at his age, game time has to be the ultimate priority for him.

Given the striker talents there are at those other three, you feel Jebbison has a much better chance of playing regularly at Brighton, who could arguably benefit from the greater physical presence that the 18-year-old can offer upfront.

If he does make that move and is able to prove himself at Brighton, then there is still plenty of time left in his career for him to earn a move to one of those other sides, where he could get the chance to compete at the very top level, further down the line.

Chris Thorpe

They’re all great clubs but I would advise Jebbison to go for Brighton.

At Liverpool, Everton or West Ham he wouldn’t get anywhere near the starting line up and would inevitably be loaned out.

At Brighton, I think Graham Potter would look to integrate him into the squad straight away.

He would provide a great alternative/back up to Neal Maupay and would certainly develop further at what is a very progressive club.

You only have to look at how they have performed this season to know that they are going places.