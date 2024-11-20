Burnley’s Josh Brownhill is attracting interest from the likes of West Ham, Brighton and Fulham.

According to TBR Football, the Clarets are struggling to tie down the midfielder to a new contract.

This has raised concerns over his long-term future at Turf Moor, with up to three top flight clubs alerted to his potential availability.

Brownhill is a key figure at Burnley, with the captain starting all 15 of the team’s league games so far this season.

The 28-year-old is the club’s top scorer, contributing five goals and one assist in the Championship this term.

Josh Brownhill transfer latest

West Ham have reportedly been admirers of Brownhill for quite some time, and may now make an attempt to bring him to the London Stadium.

Fulham and Brighton are also keeping tabs on the situation, and could make a play to sign the midfielder.

Brownhill is out of contract in the summer, so will also be free to discuss terms on a pre-contract agreement with clubs abroad in the new year.

Clubs from Turkey, Italy and Saudi Arabia are reportedly circling, increasing the pressure on Burnley to find a solution to this situation soon.

Related Michael Carrick will be aware of Middlesbrough FC need as Burnley and Leeds loom Boro face a crucial next three games with nine winnable points on offer, as Carrick's side prepare for a testing December ahead.

It is understood that Brownhill is seriously considering a move outside of the United Kingdom, which would give him a fresh start in an entirely new setting.

The Clarets have been unable to find a way to agree terms on a new deal, making a departure from the Lancashire outfit a real possibility in 2025.

Burnley could decide to cash in on this interest in the January transfer window, or let him depart as a free agent in the summer, if an extension isn’t signed.

An exit midway through the campaign would be a real blow to Scott Parker’s side given his importance to the team in their bid to fight for Premier League promotion.

Josh Brownhill’s importance to Burnley

Josh Brownhill's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of Nov. 20th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 45.63 Pass Completion (%) 78.50 Progressive Passes 3.80 Progressive Carries 0.73 Successful Take-ons 0.20 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.80 Progressive Passes Received 2.74

Brownhill has been with Burnley since joining from Bristol City in the 2020 January transfer window.

The midfielder has cemented himself as a key figure in the side over the years, making 167 league appearances since then.

The 28-year-old played a pivotal role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany in 2023, contributing seven goals and eight assists from 41 games.

Burnley currently sit fourth in the Championship table, four points off leaders Sunderland, as they seek an immediate return to the top flight.

Burnley are in a sticky position with Brownhill situation

Brownhill has worked his way to becoming club captain, highlighting his significance to the club at this stage.

A January departure would be a really big blow for Parker’s side, as he has proven a consistently solid performer in the heart of their midfield.

Replacing someone of his quality and experience will be difficult, especially as they’re unlikely to recoup a massive sum for a sale due to how little time is left on his deal.

The Clarets could also opt to keep him for the rest of the campaign and hope that a promotion success might convince him to stay, but that could lead to the cost of him walking away for nothing in the summer.