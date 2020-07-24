West Ham braced as EFL side looks to snap up attacker

West Ham United are bracing themselves for a bid from West Bromwich Albion for attacker Grady Diangana ahead of the summer window, according to Claret and Hugh.

The winger has proven a real hit at The Hawthorns this season and has helped the Baggies earn promotion back into the Premier League.

Certainly, he is a player capable of really skilful moments and with them back in the top flight, it is perhaps no surprise to hear that they are going to try to keep him.

The West Ham blog reports that the Irons are expecting a move from the men from the Black Country, and now it remains to be seen what they are going to do as and when the bid arrives.

The Verdict

Diangana is a real talent and it is perhaps no surprise that the Baggies want to keep him for their Premier League return next season.

Whether or not they can, of course, is another proposition altogether but he has enjoyed his time at the Hawthorns and in Slaven Bilic it is clear he has a manager that has massive belief in him.

Let’s see if that’s enough to get him to stay in the Midlands past the end of this season.