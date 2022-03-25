West Ham boss David Moyes issues frank view on his time at Sunderland

Former Sunderland manager and current West Ham United boss David Moyes has spoken out on his time in the Stadium of Light dugout.

Moyes was appointed Sunderland boss in 2016, but lasted just one season after he handed in his resignation following the club’s relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Now, speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Moyes has opened up on what he calls the ‘biggest disappointment’ of his managerial career.

“When I look back at it, they had just stayed up with Big Sam,” Moyes explained via The Athletic.

“But, it was by the skin of their teeth.”

“I felt I would be able to do the same, and you only have to look at what has happened to Sunderland over the years to see there were bigger troubles there.”

“It’s not just been down to one manager or one incident, so yes I chose wrong.”

“That’s how things can go. It didn’t go so well for me at Sunderland.”

Since resigning from the Black Cats following their relegation, Moyes went on to have an interim six-month spell with West Ham during the 2017/18 season.

Sunderland quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Luke O'Nien Watford Charlton

Once his interim contract was up, he was replaced by Manuel Pellegrini, but Moyes would return to save the Hammers from relegation in 2019/20.

Since then, West Ham have gone from strength to strength – from strugglers to European competitors – having qualified for the Europa League and reached the competitions quarter final stage, so far.

Moyes faced a lot of criticism from the public and media following his unsuccessful spells at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, and says it did have an effect on him.

“Did it have an effect? It did.” Moyes explained.

“But look, ultimately I’ve got a strong family, a great wife behind me, and we got through it fine.”

“Football is a game.”

“Sometimes it will be bad and you have to live with that, but you see what’s going on.”

The Verdict

After how things went on Wearside, it’s no surprise to hear David Moyes say he made the wrong decision in going there.

Having said that, I’m sure Sunderland fans would argue that the club made the wrong decision in hiring him.

It was a revealing interview with Moyes, where he discussed mental health and the pressure of football, among other things.

One thing is for certain, he has done a great job at West Ham United so far – much better than he did in the job at Sunderland.