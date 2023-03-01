West Ham boss David Moyes delivers Burnley transfer claim

West Ham United boss David Moyes has claimed that he signed Maxwel Cornet from Burnley because of the goals he can contribute from wide areas.

Cornet was one of a host of key players that departed Turf Moor in the summer after the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

The Hammers paid £17.5 million to land the attacker but are yet to see the desired return on that investment.

Due to injury and fitness issues, the Ivory Coast international has managed just nine appearances and played just 86 minutes of Premier League football for the east London club so far.

There appears to be optimism that Cornet could be back soon and, speaking to Claret & Hugh, Moyes has discussed the summer deal with Burnley.

He said: “I don’t know about pecking order but, where I see him fitting in is that he can do a couple of roles. When you look back to how he played at Burnley, he played a couple of roles, he played almost alongside Wout Weghorst as another striker.”

Moyes added: “He’s played quite often off the left – that’s where I’d probably say he fits. He’s tended to get more goals from wide, that was the reason we brought him in.

I’m thinking that if we could get this boy to get us eight or ten goals it would add to what the total would be. We obviously lost him early on. He was a bit behind when he came in because he hadn’t trained at Burnley much before we signed him. That’s where I see him, positionally, as where I see him playing.”

Cornet has shown in glimpses what he can offer the Hammers – providing five assists in his nine appearances this term.

As important as he was at Burnley in previous seasons, he’s not been missed at Turf Moor in 2022/23 as Vincent Kompany’s side are out clear at the top of the Championship table and on course to return to the top flight.

The Verdict

At the moment, Burnley are certainly the winners from the Cornet transfer.

That’s not to say he won’t come good for the Hammers but the Clarets cashed in on the attacker and have reinvested that money into their squad.

It’s interesting to get some insight into why Moyes splashed out on the Ivory Coast international and he’s right that when fit, the 26-year-old is a real goal threat.

At this rate, Cornet should get a chance to return to Turf Moor next season – if the Hammers can stay up that is.