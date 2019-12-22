West Ham become latest club to enter race for Championship hitman

West Ham are considering whether or not to make a move for Hull City attacker Jarrod Bowen when the transfer window reopens in January, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Having hit 22 league goals for the Tigers last season, Bowen has once again been in outstanding form in the current campaign, with the 23-year-old already netting 15 goals in 23 league appearances this season, a tally only bettered by Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

That return has once again attracted plenty of interest in the Premier League, with West Ham now said to be taking a look at the attacker.

Bowen is out of contract at the KCOM Stadium at the end of this season, but the latest reports have now claimed that the Hammers may look to offer Hull £15million for his services in January, in order to avoid being beaten to his signature by another Premier League side.

Top six contenders Tottenham and Leicester are also said to be keen on a move for Bowen, while Everton and Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old recently.

There is also interest from the higher end of the Championship, with the division’s current top two – West Brom and Leeds – reportedly chasing his signature as well.



Even if Bowen was to leave Hull when his contract expires in the summer, the Tigers would still be entitled to a compensation fee due to the fact that he is under 24-year-old.

The Verdict

I think this is a move West Ham should look to make in January.

It has been a difficult start to the Premier League campaign for the Hammers, and Bowen’s goalscoring form would be a massive boost to them if they were to secure his services for the second half of the season.

Add to that the interest from elsewhere, and you feel there would be questions asked of the club’s leadership if they elected not to move for Bowen at the turn of the year, only to see him head elsewhere in the summer, meaning there is pressure on a number of fronts for the Hammers hierarchy here.