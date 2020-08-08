West Ham become front-runners for QPR man as ‘stubborn’ Crystal Palace refuse to budge

Crystal Palace are unwilling to better their offer for Queens Park Rangers’ Ebere Eze, reports The Sun.

The West London club value their star man at £20 million. Palace have since had a bid in the region of £8 million with add-ons rejected, and have had a second bid rejected as well.

QPR have held firm so far, but Palace don’t believe the player is worth more than £10 million up-front. Their unwillingness to budge has seemingly allowed West Ham to move into pole position to sign the 22-year-old this summer.

The Hammers have long been linked with Eze – they became contenders soon after Jordan Hugill returned to the club after his loan spell with QPR, who are understood to be be interested in a player-plus-cash deal for Eze, with squad numbers looking very thin.

Can you name these 40 EFL mascots? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

They’ve long held a £20 million price-tag against Eze and so far only West Ham and Palace have made formal enquiries, with Palace’s best offer totalling £12 million with several add-ons and clauses, including if Palace were to achieve a European finish.

But QPR to their credit have stood firm. They’ve become a selling club in the past few seasons and it would be easier to sell in the current climate, but they’ve got a potentially world class player on their hands with Eze, and nothing less than the asking price will suffice.

The verdict

That being said, QPR will likely jump at the chance to sign one or two West Ham players in exchange for Eze. As time passes towards the summer though, the realistic value of Eze will no doubt decrease.

The player might become unsettled as well and start to push for a move away, so QPR need to act fast, and get the best possible deal for the club.