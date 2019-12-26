West Ham battling Premier League rivals in race for 19 y/o Championship regular

Derby County full-back Jayden Bogle is the focus of interest from a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window, a report from The Telegraph has claimed.

Since breaking into the Derby first-team for the first time in his senior career at the start of last season, Bogle has been a consistent figure in the Rams side, making 67 appearances in all competitions for the Pride Park club.

The 19-year-old has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances throughout that time, with interest now seemingly growing ahead of the return of the transfer window next week.

According to the latest reports, there are no fewer than four top-flight sides keen on a move for the defender, with West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Burnley all said to be considering a move for the teenager.

It is thought that the Hammers are looking to add competition for right-back Ryan Fredericks, with Palace and Brighton also keen to add in that position.

Burnley however, could wait until the summer to make their move, due to the fact that they already have options in that position with the likes of Phil Bardsley and Matt Lowton.

There are currently two-and-a-half years remaining on Bogle’s current contract with Derby, securing his future at Pride Park until the summer of 2022.

The Verdict

This will be a concern for Derby.

With the Rams struggling to recreate that promotion-chasing form of last season, you imagine this interest in Bogle from the top-flight could be difficult for him to ignore, perhaps making it hard for Derby to retain his services.

The fact that there are so many Premier League clubs interested in him certainly suggests there is still an expectation he could perform at that level despite Derby’s struggles in general this season, so winning the race for his signature could well be crucial in the next few weeks.