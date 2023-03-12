West Ham battle Atletico Madrid in Norwich City player pursuit

West Ham United are interested in a summer move for Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara, as per a report from The Sunday Mirror (12.03 – pg. 71).

The report claims that the 23-year-old is also being eyed up by teams across Europe, with Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig also considering the 23-year-old ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

The young midfielder has started every league game since the club’s appointment of David Wagner, managing five goals and four assists from a central midfield position.

Sara landed at Carrow Road from Sao Paulo in the summer, arriving for a fee around the £6 million mark, although there are several add-ons to be met.

Quiz: Are these 20 Norwich City facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Norwich City were formed in 1902? Real Fake

Norwich are currently vying for promotion back to the Premier League whilst the Hammers are looking to avoid the Premier League drop.

The verdict

It is no surprise at all that Sara is generating this level of interest ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window and you cannot help but feel that even more interest will surface, especially if the Canaries fail to secure promotion.

The 23-year-old is absolutely thriving under Wagner and you expect him to be a vital performer for Norwich during the concluding stages of this campaign.

Of course, West Ham are battling to survive relegation at the moment and if they were to be playing their football in the Championship next season, that would seemingly rule them out.

The interest coming from Europe is exciting when considering the size and ambitions of the two clubs and it will be an interesting situation to keep an eye on.