West Ham attacker in line for temporary transfer as Derby County circle

West Ham attacker Armstrong Oko-Flex is a transfer target for Derby County, ExWHUemployee has reported.

Following a youth career that saw him feature in the academy at both Arsenal and Celtic, making two senior appearances for the latter, Oko-Flex completed a permanent move to West Ham last summer.

Since then, the 20-year-old has so far been unable to secure first-team debut for West Ham, although he has impressed in the youth setup once again.

The attacker scored 12 goals in 22 league games for the Hammers Under 23s last season, as they finished second to Manchester City in Premier League 2 Division One.

Now it seems as though the 20-year-old could be on the move again this summer, in search of more regular first-team football.

According to this latest update from ExWHUemployee via Patreon, a number of West Ham’s youth players could be set to go out on loan this summer, with Derby interested in a deal for Oko-Flex.

Having undergone a major squad overhaul after emerging from administration this summer, Derby began their League One campaign with a 1-0 win over Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Derby if they can pull it off.

Despite their busy summer transfer window, the Rams are still somewhat short on options to lead the line this season, which they may need to address if they are to get the goals they need this season.

The addition of Oko-Flex could help them to do that given the potential and pedigree he has shown, and he could offer them something different to the more experienced David McGoldrick and James Collins.

Playing more regular football and learning off those sort of players could also help the 20-year-old’s development going forward, meaning this is a move that could work well for all concerned.