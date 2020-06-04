West Ham, Arsenal and Aston Villa among clubs locked in transfer battle for 10-goal EFL ace

West Ham United, Arsenal and Aston Villa are among a host of clubs interested in signing Brentford playmaker Said Benrahma, according to Foot Mercato.

Benrahma has been a key player for the Bees since joining the club from Nice last summer, scoring 21 goals in 79 games for Thomas Frank’s side.

The 24-year-old has played an influential role in helping Brentford fight for automatic promotion and cement a place inside the Championship play-off places with his sheer quality on the ball.

The Algerian has scored 10 goals and chipped in with eight assists across all competitions, and he is undoubtedly one of the most exciting players to watch in the second tier.

Benrahma – who has scored 21 goals and made 25 assists during his time at Brentford across two seasons – is likely to attract interest from plenty of clubs this summer, especially if Bees don’t win promotion.

Foot Mercato claim that West Ham, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Chelsea and Leicester City are interested in signing Benrahma, with previous reports from France saying that he is set be worth around €30-35m.

Brentford currently sit fourth in the Championship, only six points off the automatic promotion places with nine matches left to play this term.

The Verdict

Benrahma is an exceptional talent who should be playing in the Premier League next season, with or without Brentford.

I truly believe that it would be money well spent if one of those clubs were to go out and sign him as he reminds of Riyad Mahrez – a player who can right to the top.

It will be hard for Bees to keep hold of any of their star players beyond this season should they stay in the Championship, but the new stadium could help persuade those players to stay.