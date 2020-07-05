West Ham and Watford interested in move for Wigan defender

Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre is attracting the interest of both Premier League sides West Ham United and Watford ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Star.

Kipre has established himself as an integral part of the Latics’ defence this season and has helped them to move away from the relegation zone and become one of the most in form sides in the English second tier since the turn of the year.

The 23-year-old, though, could be one of a number of Wigan players who could become available in the summer, following the club entering administration which means that they will be deducted 12 points at the end of the campaign which could see them relegated to League One.

Quiz: Have these 15 current and ex-Wigan Athletic players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 15 Oriol Riera Yes No

It is thought that both West Ham and Watford could step in to offer Kipre a route out of Wigan in the summer, with both sides interested in making a move for the defender following his impressive performances for the Latics this term.

The verdict

These are worrying times for the Latics off the field and it could be vital that the club are able to sell some of their assets to ensure their long-term future, and Kipre is one such player who could see the club recoup some vital funds in the summer.

The defender has shown he has the maturity to be relied upon at the back and shown some real improvement especially during the second half of the campaign, although it remains to be seen whether he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

Both West Ham and Watford are still fighting to survive in the Premier League and have both endured problems defensively throughout the campaign, so you can see why bringing in a player with the potential of Kipre could be an enticing prospect ahead of the summer window.