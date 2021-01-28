West Ham and Rangers eyeing up EFL winger

West Ham and Rangers are interested in signing Rochdale winger Kwadwo Baah, according to Ed Aarons of the Guardian.

Baah has caught the eye after a number of impressive performances for the League One side this season, with high-profile clubs being linked with his signature.

Baah made his first-team appearance for Rochdale last season, and was rewarded with his first professional contract last February.

Nearly a year on, and the 17-year-old has made 17 appearances for Dale this season, scoring three goals including two sensational strikes against Charlton Athletic in a 4-4 draw.

Having been a key player for Brian Barry-Murphy’s side this season, Baah is catching the eye of some massive clubs.

Ed Aarons of the Guardian claims that West Ham United and Rangers are among those interested in the wide-man.

It remains to be seen whether a move away from Spotland materialises this month, or whether interest resurfaces in the summer.

The Verdict

Baah has been a breath of fresh air for Rochdale this season, and he caught the eye in that remarkable 4-4 draw at Charlton.

He scored two excellent goals that night, and his performances have been really impressive overall.

It is important that, at such a young age, he doesn’t make a move to a big club just for the sake of it.

It has to be right for his development, and if Rochdale can promise him regular first-team football over the next season or two, then it wouldn’t surprise me if he stayed at the club.