West Ham and Nottingham Forest updates emerge regarding Emmanuel Dennis transfer interest

West Ham United have cooled their interest in Watford star forward Emmanuel Dennis, it has been claimed, with Nottingham Forest hoping to take advantage.

The Hammers have been linked with the Nigerian international consistently throughout the summer, but it appears their interest has now stalled.

That is according to The Sun’s transfer news live page (12:36), who claim that West Ham boss David Moyes does not feel Dennis would be a good fit for his squad after carrying out background checks on the 24-year-old.

As per their update, Nottingham Forest are now the club hoping to take advantage of West Ham cooling their interest, with the Hammers having been believed to be the one’s in pole position to secure Dennis’ signature.

The Sun claim that Forest boss Steve Cooper sees Dennis as capable of playing right across his front three and believes the 24-year-old would add a goal threat to his side.

Cooper and Forest are now said to be confident they can sign the Nigerian this summer.

Emmanuel Dennis signed for Watford last summer from Belgian side Club Brugge and went on to have a relatively successful campaign at Vicarage Road.

Despite Watford being relegated from the division, Dennis scored 10 goals and also registered six assists.

The Verdict

Whilst this may be true, I have to say, this comes as a bit of a surprise.

There was some talk of attitude problems regarding Dennis prior to his Watford move, but the 24-year-old has, in my opinion, dispelled those rumours with his performances on the pitch.

Not only that, but in pre-season, with Dennis evidently wanting a move back to the Premier League, he has not kicked up a fuss, at all, working hard and performing well in the Hornets two Championship matches so far.

If he did have a bad attitude, you can’t help but feel he would kick up some sort of fuss.

As such, if I were Forest, I’d be racing to get this deal done, as Dennis could add plenty to their front-line as they look to retain their Premier League status.