West Ham and Norwich City’s transfer stance on Blackburn Rovers ace becomes clearer

West Ham United and Norwich City are said to be eyeing alternative targets in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong this summer, as per a recent report by LancsLive.

The Premier League duo are said to have been put off by Rovers’ valuation of their star man and as a result they are casting their nets wider in search of cheaper alternatives.

Both the Hammers and the Canaries have been strongly linked with a move for the former Newcastle United frontman in recent weeks, whilst Southampton have also been credited as another potential suitor for the 24-year-old.

Armstrong notched up an impressive 29 goals last term and only has one year remaining on his current contract at Ewood Park as the club looks to sell him on for profit.

With Brighton and Hove Albion also having targeted the striker, it has been said that Blackburn would be willing to sell their talisman for a price of £20 million.

The Verdict

It’s easy to understand why Blackburn want top dollar for Armstrong, as he is now into the final year of his contract in Lancashire.

Getting the best deal for the club is at the forefront of their ideas and I do think there is a strong possibility that he will leave over the next few months.

In the grand scheme of things, a fee of £20 million isn’t a lot for top flight clubs and I do think there will be bids for the player over the next few weeks as he looks even more certain to leave Rovers.

I could certainly see him thriving in the Premier League and I am pretty certain that the club won’t stand in his way when the inevitable offers come flooding in for his signature during the current transfer window.

He is ready made to play at the top level and it’s only a matter of time.