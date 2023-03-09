West Ham and Leicester set to compete with Middlesbrough for summer deal

West Ham United and Leicester City are set to battle Middlesbrough for Wolves loanee Ryan Giles in the summer, according to a report from The Daily Mirror (09/03: p65).

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for the Championship side this season – providing 10 assists so far and establishing himself as Michael Carrick’s clear first choice at left-back.

Carrick has made it no secret that Boro would love to sign Giles permanently but admitted things will have to fall into place for that to happen.

Reports earlier this month indicated that Wolves will be open to selling the wide player in the summer as long as they’re not relegated from the Premier League this season.

However, it appears Boro are set to face top flight competition for Giles.

The Daily Mirror has revealed that multiple top flight clubs are aware of his situation.

West Ham and Leicester are both likely to be interested in Giles should Wolves look to cash in.

The academy product is under contract at Molineux until the summer of 2025.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise that there is Premier League interest in Giles and there may well be more competition by the time the summer arrives.

The 23-year-old has been excellent for Boro and they will surely do all they can to sign him permanently.

It’s good news that he’s likely to be available but beating out West Ham and Leicester won’t be easy.

His time at the Riverside and the project Carrick is building gives the Teessiders an advantage but they may not be able to compete properly unless they win promotion.