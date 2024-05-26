Birmingham City's Jordan James has been one of the hot transfer topics so far, and Leicester City and West Ham are the latest to join the race to sign the midfielder, as per Alan Nixon.

The Welshman was recently relegated to League One with his local club following a shocking 2023-24 campaign.

But, the youngster was a shining light in that team and looks set to move away from St Andrew's this summer.

With renewed interest coming in from abroad and a host of other clubs previously inquisitive, if Leicester or West Ham want to sign him, then they are going to have to work really hard.

However, Birmingham's relegation will likely weaken their position and many clubs will feel they can source a real bargain in James.

Jordan James latest

According to Sun journalist Alan Nixon, West Ham are the newest addition to the race, with the Foxes and Atalanta already sharing a common interest.

The Hammers' new manager, Julian Lopetegui, is a key reason behind this, with the former Wolves boss supposedly showing an interest in James during his time at Molineux.

This news comes after recent Europa League winners Atalanta had a bid rejected worth £4 million during the January transfer window. However, it was believed that James was keen on the move and had already agreed personal terms with La Dea.

At just 19-years-old, he represents a player who has an incredibly high ceiling and Birmingham's board has identified this. In the previous transfer window, it emerged that they valued him at £10 million with just 18 months left on his contract.

As his present deal expires next summer and Birmingham move into League One, that transfer fee may have been reduced slightly.

Despite this, his performances in the second half of last season remained consistent and his accomplishments in his short international career so far speak for themselves.

Whatever the price, the clubs chasing him will likely be able to comfortably afford it and the Birmingham board must stand firm on their valuation.

Jordan James career so far (Transfermarkt) Birmingham Appearances 105 Birmingham Minutes 6240 Birmingham Goals 10 Birmingham Assists 2 International Appearances (Wales) 10

Another Birmingham City masterstroke

Birmingham City's league positions have been a cause for concern for several years now.

Having not finished above 17th place since 2015-16, the club have finally been relegated following a decade of flirtation with League One.

But, they can never be questioned about their ability to produce phenomenal young midfielders. Jude Bellingham is now one of the best players in the world and his brother Jobe has been tearing it up in Wearside.

Jordan James seems a sure bet then for teams who are desperate to sign him. In a very poor midfield, the dynamic Welshman has been a revelation, scoring eight goals in 42 appearances this season.

For all of his personal success at Birmingham, it is internationally where he has shone. In Wales' 2-1 victory against Croatia, he was excellent against the renowned midfield trio of Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic.

After the game, his international manager, Rob Page, said this about him: “I think he has proven at top international level, against top midfielders in Croatia, to name one team, [that] he is more than capable of playing at that level as a [number] six".

If he makes his big move, the promise James has shown will surely be built on and with a more skilful squad around him, the teenager is only going to improve.