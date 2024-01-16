Highlights Nottingham Forest may offload players to address financial breaches.

West Ham and Leicester are interested in center back Joe Worrall.

Worrall's experience in the Premier League could benefit Leicester's promotion hopes.

Monday's news that Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest have been charged with breaking the Premier League's rules could mean that Nuno Espirito Santo's side will offload some of their assets this January transfer window in an effort to balance the books.

Forest, who were promoted to the Premier League via the Championship play-off final in 2022, were charged alongside fellow top flight outfit Everton, who have already faced a ten points deduction this campaign due to financial breaches.

That deduction perhaps set the precedent and will leave both the Toffees and Forest fearful of what the outcome of Monday's charge might be, as a points deduction could even see both sides relegated to the Championship.

Forest attracting interest in Worrall from West Ham and Leicester

The Athletic have reported that Forest are hopeful of interest in their centre back Joe Worrall, who is a club legend having made over 200 appearances for the City Ground outfit, but has fallen out of favour this season, making only seven appearances during the current Premier League season.

Espirito Santo's side are looking to sell the 27-year-old in an effort to raise funds amid looming repercussions surrounding their finances, while the Athletic also report that West Ham United and Leicester City have been keeping tabs on the defender.

Worrall's current contract at Forest does not expire until the summer of 2026, but the charges against the club could mean that they are willing to offload the centre half, which is a situation the Hammers and Foxes should look to capitalise on.

Worrall played a full 90 minutes for the first time since September during Forest's 2-2 draw with Blackpool on 7th January in the FA Cup third round, and could be set for a place in Espirito Santo's startling lineup once more on Wednesday night as the two sides lock horns once more in the third round replay.

Worrall could be the final piece in the jigsaw for title challengers Leicester

Despite a defeat to Midlands rivals Coventry City on Saturday, the Foxes remain in pole position in the Championship, seven points clear of second-placed Ipswich Town, so a victory for Enzo Maresca's men in the meeting between the two front-runners on Monday could see his side establish a ten-point gap.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

So, even without the experienced Worrall at their disposal, the Foxes already look like overwhelming favourites to lift the Championship title at the end of the season, but there is always room for improvement in any team, and the current Forest man would certainly bolster Maresca's backline.

In addition to this, Worrall made 30 appearances in the Premier League for Forest during the 2022/23 season as the City Ground outfit, then managed by former Swansea boss Steve Cooper, managed to maintain their top flight status with a 16th-placed finish.

The centre back's involvement in Forest's 2022/23 top flight campaign would add to the already impressive amount of Premier League experience among the Foxes' ranks which could prove vital to Maresca's team next campaign, should his side gain promotion and beat the Hammers to Worrall's signature.