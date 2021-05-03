‘West Ham and Leeds make more sense’ – Everton linked with move for EFL talisman: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are weighing up the prospect of a summer move for Ivan Toney, according to The Athletic.

The Brentford striker has enjoyed a stunning season in the Championship after scoring 30 goals and creating another 10 for his teammates as the club look to secure promotion to the top flight.

Such form would inevitably attract interest from the top flight and that has reportedly led Carlo Ancelotti’s side to consider a move for the player as they look to kick on next term.

So would Ivan Toney be a good signing for Everton?

The team at FLW have their say…

Chris Thorpe I think every manager worth their salt will be interested in Toney this summer but I’m not sure Everton would be a good move for him. Let’s be honest – he won’t get into the starting eleven ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and I’m not sure that he’d settled for a place on the bench. He’s better off going to a club where he will start every week, as that is the only way he will be able to continue his strong form in front of goal. Of course much of his future depends on what league the Bees find themselves in come the end of May, so until then I doubt we will get much solidity in the strength of these rumours surrounding him.

George Harbey I’m not sure about this one. Everton have Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the club and he’s had a superb season, and I expect him to get better and better. Toney is undoubtedly a very, very good striker who will be playing in the Premier League with or without Brentford next season. But would he be a regular starter at Goodison Park? I highly doubt it, so you’d have to question whether it would be the right move for him at the moment. Save your money. Ben Wignall It was obvious that half the Premier League were going to be interested in Toney after the season he’s had for Brentford, but I don’t really see him fitting at Everton. That is mainly due to the fact that Toney is a very similar player to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and putting them both in the same team wouldn’t really work for me. Calvert-Lewin needs runners and creativity around him, not another out-and-out goalscorer – someone like an Ismaila Sarr from the Championship this season to play on the right flank would be more ideal than an expensive striker. Toney will fit in for someone in the Premier League – the likes of West Ham and Leeds make more sense to me – but I just don’t see it being at Everton.