West Ham and Brighton set to miss out as Blackburn Rovers man closes in on eight-figure summer move

Sevilla are set to win the race to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz, a report from TeamTalk has claimed.

Brereton-Diaz has been in outstanding form for Rovers this season, scoring 21 goals in 34 league games to help the Ewood Park club mount a strong push for a Championship play-off place.

With the striker also emerging on the international stage with Chile, he has been linked with a move to a number of clubs in recent months.

Now however, it seems as though the 22-year-old’s next move will see him head to Spain in the summer transfer window.

According to this latest update, Sevilla are closing in on the signing of Brereton-Diaz, despite interest in the Rovers top scorer from Premier League sides such as Brighton and West Ham.

As things stand, Sevilla are fourth in the La Liga standings, and it is thought that the prospect of European football has convinced Brereton-Diaz to make that move when the window reopens.

While his contract at Ewood Park expires this summer, Blackburn have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, which they are set to do.

It is therefore believed that Sevilla are hoping to sign the striker for a fee of £20million, although Rovers are apparently keen to get a slightly higher fee for the striker.

The Verdict

This is obviously a blow for Blackburn, but it won’t be much of a surprise if Brereton-Diaz does move on this summer.

With the success he has had this season, and the attention he has attracted through his exploits with Chile, the striker was always going to be the subject of significant interest in the summer window.

That, combined with the apparent collapse of Rovers’ promotion push – with just two wins in their last 15 – means it was always going to be hard for them to keep the 22-year-old beyond this season.

Indeed, with his contract expiring next summer, this does at least mean Blackburn can receive a fee for him, that could be important for reinvesting in the squad this summer, with a number of other key players out of contract this year.