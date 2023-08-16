Highlights Premier League clubs West Ham and Bournemouth are interested in signing Peterborough United's Ronnie Edwards, along with Scottish giants Rangers.

Edwards has quickly become a key player for Peterborough, making 92 appearances and representing England at youth level while still only 20-years-old.

The centre back has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Premier League duo West Ham and Bournemouth are both interested in signing Peterborough United centre back Ronnie Edwards.

That's according to BBC Sport journalist Alex Howell, who says that Scottish giants Rangers are also interested in the 20-year-old.

Edwards already a key man for Peterborough

Having joined Peterborough from National League side Barnet in the summer of 2020, Edwards has wasted no time in making himself a key figure for Posh.

The young defender has already made 92 appearances in all competitions for the League One side, where he is now a consistent presence at the heart of their defence.

That has also been the case on the international stage, where the centre back has featured regularly for England at youth level.

Edwards has made ten appearances at Under 19s level for his country, helping them win the Euro Under 19 Championships last summer, while he has also featured eight times for the Three Lions' Under 20s side.

Top-flight clubs circling

Now it seems as though that progress made by Edwards is starting to attract plenty of attention from further up the football pyramid.

According to this latest update, West Ham and Bournemouth are both keen to bring the Peterborough centre to the Premier League this summer.

The Hammers may well need to add to their central defensive options, with reports suggesting that their pursuit of Manchester United's Harry Maguire has fallen through.

Meanwhile, Rangers are said to be interested in a potential deal to bring Edwards to Ibrox this summer.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on the centre-back's contract with Peterborough, securing his future at London Road until the end of the 2024/25 season.

As a result, the League One side will be in a position to negotiate any offers that come in for the 20-year-old between now and the end of the window.

Previous Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham interest

Even as these reports emerge, the speculation around his future is unlikely to be anything new for Edwards to deal with.

Last year, it was reported that Premier League giants Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham had all shown an interest in the signing of the Peterborough defender.

Despite that, Edwards has so far remained a regular feature in Peterborough's senior team, starting all four league and cup games that Darren Ferguson's side have played since the start of the season.

Peterborough making early promotion running

With Edwards in their side, the Posh have enjoyed an encouraging start to their League One campaign, as they look to recover from their dramatic play-off semi defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

So far, Peterborough have won all three of their League One games, beating Reading, Charlton Athletic and Barnsley to sit second in the early standings, ahead of a trip to Sixfields to face Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Posh have also progressed in the Carabao Cup after a penalty shooutout win over Swindon, and they are now set to travel to League One rivals Portsmouth in the second round of that competition later this month.