West Ham and Adam Armstrong: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Even though the transfer window is now shut, the speculation never stops, and West Ham are thought to be keen on Blackburn forward Adam Armstrong.

In truth, Premier League interest in the 24-year-old is no surprise, as he has been outstanding for Rovers this season. A return of 17 goals in 26 games is superb, and he is impressing with his pace, movement and ability on the ball.

With the Hammers having failed to bring in a replacement for Sebastien Haller, David Moyes will be prioritising a striker in the summer, and The Sun have claimed that the Londoners are sending scouts to monitor Armstrong.

Here we will provide you with the latest on the potential transfer…

What do we know so far?

Armstrong’s name appears to have been on West Ham’s radar for some time, so it’s nothing new for fans to read.

The recent update suggests they are still keen on the player, and they will be assessing how he performs between now and the end of the season very closely.

However, the reality is that many clubs will be doing the same. Any player who scores at the rate Armstrong does is going to have many suitors.

Is it likely to happen?

If Tony Mowbray’s side don’t win promotion, it feels inevitable.

The player is clearly ready to make the step up, and it’s the right time for him to challenge himself at a higher level.

Whether that’s to West Ham remains to be seen, but the prospect of linking up with the club has to appeal, as they’ve had a magnificent season and could potentially offer European football with how they’re going.

Of course, Blackburn are in the play-off hunt, and if they do survive, Armstrong may stick around to try and keep the club up, but that seems to be their only chance.