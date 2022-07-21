West Ham add second Watford player to list of targets and eye double move

West Ham United are eyeing a double move for Watford forward duo Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr, according to a report from talkSPORT.

The pair combined for 15 goals and eight assists for the Premier League club last season but were unable to help the Hornets avoid relegation to the Championship.

It appears the club may now have a battle on their hands to keep Dennis and Sarr this summer as talkSPORT has claimed that both players are on West Ham’s list of transfer targets.

The report claims that the Hammers’ pursuit of Dennis, who has been linked previously, could hinge on how successful their moves for Chelsea’s Armando Broja and Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca are.

It is said Watford manager Rob Edwards is keen to build his side’s 2022/23 promotion push around Sarr but has been told that the club will cash in if an agreeable offer is made.

Sarr has two years left on his deal at Vicarage Road while there is four years remaining on Dennis’ contract.

The Verdict

Dennis and Sarr did not look out of place at Premier League level so it’s no huge surprise to see the Hammers interested in both forwards.

There were some big fees banded around for Sarr last summer but his stock has fallen and you feel that Watford will be asking for less in the current window.

Keeping hold of one of Sarr or Dennis would be ideal for the Hornets but letting both leave would not be the end of the world given the club has signed both Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Rey Manaj in the current window.

It would certainly give Edwards some more cash to invest in his squad before the window closes at the start of September.