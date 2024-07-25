West Ham have reportedly opened the bidding for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville at £20million.

The Premier League side's valuation was revealed in a report from Football Insider, which also stated that the Whites want to hold out for over £35million.

Summerville was the Championship's Player of the Season last term and, as such, has attracted attention from a host of top-tier clubs, with Fulham and Newcastle also reportedly interested.

Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has provided his view on the negotiations.

Leeds will hold out for more, says Palmer

The former midfielder believes that both clubs are just presenting their opening positions and that ground is likely to be found somewhere in the middle.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “Negotiations are well underway between Leeds United and West Ham over the signing of Crysencio Summerville.

“Leeds United are reportedly wanting £30million plus, but West Ham at this moment in time are only wanting to pay £20million plus add-ons. Listen, it depends what the add-ons are and what they add up to.

“The 22-year-old, who had a fantastic season for Leeds United last year, he ended the season with 20 goals and nine assists.

“Leeds United are holding out for £35million plus for the Championship Player of the Season for 2023/24."

Palmer points out that the Hammers are not the only club showing an interest. Competition for the signing of a player like Summerville is always likely to drive the price up naturally.

He continued: “You know, West Ham are not the only club in the race here, even though talks have begun between the two clubs. Other Premier League clubs are targeting the winger. Fulham and Newcastle are set to be interested in him.

“Summerville won Leeds United’s Player of the Year and the Championship Player of the Season. It’s a good option for West Ham after the sale of Said Benrahma to Lyon for £15million.

“But, you know, the Dutch winger is in huge demand and I’m sure that it’s early days at the moment.

“West Ham, I think, are going to have to fork out more than £20million for a player that Leeds United bought for £1.3million. Still represents a huge profit on the player, but I’m sure the fees going to be likely to be around £25million plus, and plus add-ons.

“So, West Ham are just opening the offer. It’s very, very difficult because you open the offer, you know that someone else is going to come in with another £1million or £2million or whatever.

“I think you should just come in with an offer that you’re prepared to go with and see if the club accepts it and the players wants to join.

“When you open an offer at £20million, when you know that Leeds United are looking for more than that, that just opens the options for other clubs to wait and see where the marker is and then come in and steal the player.

“Leeds United will definitely be holding out for more than £20million as a down payment for Summerville.”

Leeds don't need to rush into a sale

Following their failure to win promotion in the Championship play-off final against Southampton, the Whites are unlikely to convince Summerville that he should stay on for another season, especially with a trio of established Premier League teams after him.

The Dutchman is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2026, so there is no reason for Leeds to rush to agree a deal before a free transfer becomes a prospect.

Summerville in the Championship last season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 44 (2) Goals 20 Assists 9 Key passes per 90 2.6 Dribbles per 90 2.2 Pass success rate 83.9%

If the 22-year-old wants to move to the top tier, then the Yorkshire club will likely have no choice but to find a deal that works for them too, or risk having a highly talented, unsettled player in their ranks.

But, having said that, with multiple clubs all vying for his signature, Leeds should use this situation to their advantage and try to create a bidding war between the clubs and squeeze as much out of the deal as they can. Whatever they do get, you can guarantee they will make a significant profit on their £1.3million initial outlay in 2020.

As Palmer says, the likelihood is that the two clubs will meet somewhere in the middle of their two valuations, but Leeds should be in no hurry to accept less than they're comfortable with.