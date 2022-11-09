West Ham 2-2 Blackburn: FLW report as Rovers secure EFL Cup upset after mammoth penalty shoot-out

Blackburn Rovers upset West Ham United to secure their place in the fourth round of the EFL Cup after winning a mammoth penalty shoot-out at the London Stadium.

Substitute Ben Brereton Diaz’s 88th-minute equaliser ensured the third round tie finished 2-2 and after 19 spot kicks were converted in a row, Angelo Ogbonna’s came back off the bar.

The Championship had side surged into an early lead thanks to Jack Vale’s first goal for Rovers but Pablo Fornals levelled before halftime and Michail Antonio looked to have won it when he fired the hosts ahead in the 78th minute but Brereton Diaz had other ideas – picking out the top corner to equalise with two minutes left of the 90.

Both managers made 11 changes as they handed fringe players chances to impress and rested their first-string XIs ahead of important weekend fixtures.

It was the visitors that looked the most determined to prove a point in the opening exchanges and Dilan Markanday was gifted an early chance to open the scoring when he latched onto a loose pass and burst through on goal but he was denied by Alphonse Areola.

In the sixth minute, Vale did get the better of the Frenchman. The 21-year-old striker latched onto Tayo Edun’s brilliant defence-splitting pass and fired a low effort through the West Ham keeper’s legs – a stylish way to bag a first goal in Rovers colours.

The Hammers clawed back control as the half wore on and their pressure would eventually tell seven minutes before the break as Fornals put them back on terms.

Antonio overpowered Clinton Mola on the right side of the box and though John Buckley intercepted his low cross, the midfielder’s heavy touch fell into the path of the Spaniard, who fired the equaliser past a helpless Aynsley Pears and into the corner.

Markanday’s quick thinking earned him another chance just before the break but he took too long with his shot and it was blocked by Nayef Aguerd.

West Ham’s dominance continued in the second half and Antonio went close to getting the go-ahead goal after 55 minutes – hitting the post after meeting a deep corner with an outstretched leg.

Tomasson threw on Brereton Diaz and Sammie Szmodics for the final half-hour and the Chile international served a reminder of his quality not long after as he cut in from the left and sent a dipping strike just wide of the far post.

It was the Hammers that would strike next, however, as Antonio, who had looked dangerous throughout, latched onto a rebound and fired his fifth goal of the season into the bottom corner.

The Premier League side appeared to be heading for the fourth round but a moment of magic from Brereton Diaz sent the game to a shoot-out.

He danced in from the left flank before lifting a strike into the top corner in the 88th minute.

A mammoth shoot-out followed the final whistle and it was the Hammers that finally flinched – with Ogbonna missing the 20th spot-kick to send Rovers into the fourth round.

FULL TIME: WEST HAM UNITED 2(9)-(10)2 BLACKBURN ROVERS