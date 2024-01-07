Bristol City will take Premier League West Ham United back to Ashton Gate for a third round FA Cup replay after coming from behind to earn a deserved 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Jarrod Bowen put the Hammers ahead in the fifth minute but the Championship side responded brilliantly and, after some vital stops by Max O'Leary, were rewarded for their second half brilliance with Tommy Conway's equaliser just after the hour.

Ex-Hammers academy boss Liam Manning, returning to face his former club at senior level for the first time since stepping into management, will hope to use his side's performance as a blueprint for success moving forwards.

The Robins have not beaten West Ham since 1978 but will get a chance to change that on home soil later this month.

West Ham 1-1 Bristol City

David Moyes named his strongest XI possible and was rewarded within five minutes as Bowen, the Hammers' 2023/24 top scorer, added his 14th of the season to give the hosts' control.

The Englishman timed his run perfectly - bursting in behind the City backline to collect Lucas Paqueta's floated ball and taking it round O'Leary before firing in despite Cam Pring's best efforts on the line. That would prove to be Paqueta's last contribution as the Brazilian was forced off with an injury and replaced by youngster Divin Mubama.

Roared on by 9,000-plus travelling fans, the Robins didn't let their heads drop and enjoyed some threatening raids forward in the five minutes after the goal. Sam Bell took a high ball past Emerson before driving into the box, cutting inside Kurt Zouma, and forcing a save out of Lukas Fabianski at the near post. Pring had some joy down the left flank moments later but his timid cross was easy scooped up by the West Ham keeper.

O'Leary's afternoon was proving a little more testing and were it not for his vital save then the hosts could've been out of sight inside a quarter of an hour. Pablo Fornals arrived to meet Bowen's clever pullback but the City shot-stopper threw up a strong arm to keep out his first time strike. The academy product came to his side's aid again midway through the half, getting across and sparing Pring's blushes by pushing the ball out for a corner after the defender turned a cross goalward.

For all West Ham's threat, however, Manning's side continued to have their moments - both in transition and as a result of more measured build-up.

All too often, though, the final ball - be it a pass or a cross - let them down. In that regard, the hosts' Premier League quality was clear to see and O'Leary was certainly the busier of the keepers. He went full stretch to push James Ward-Prowse's bouncing volley wide just after the half hour and then raced out of his box to clear just before halftime.

It was proving a bruising afternoon for West Ham, who saw Konstantinos Mavropanos go the way of Paqueta six minutes before the break - replaced by Angelo Obgonna after hurting himself in an aerial duel with Tommy Conway.

City's second shot on target came in first half stoppage time, Dickie rising highest to head a corner into the arms of Fabianski, and it was the visitors that started stronger after the restart.

Bell's probing cross was punched away by the Hammers keeper while Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Anis Mehmeti both saw efforts blocked inside the first 10 minutes of the second half. There was no questioning the visitors' belief, whether they could find that moment of quality to get them back on level terms was another matter entirely.

Just before the hour, Pring had a golden chance to do just that. City were having plenty of joy on the right flank and Knight's cross from that side made its way across the goalmouth to the arriving left-back, who fired wide from close range.

Luckily for the defender, Conway would find the net moments later. A cushioned header from Jason Knight allowed Joe Williams to produce a magnificent volleyed through ball, which the Robins striker raced onto and then picked out the far corner with an emphatic finish from just inside the box. Cue pandemonium in the away end.

The Hammers, who'd been sleeping since the break, roared into life - forcing a save from O'Leary at his near post before Soucek headed over - but the Robins continued to look a real threat down both flanks.

As we entered the final 15 minutes, both managers turned to the bench in search of a winner. Moyes threw on Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, and Ben Johnson, while it was experienced duo Matty James, Andreas Weimann, and, a few minutes later, Nahki Wells that Manning introduced. Wells came on for Conway, who put the ball in the net for a second time just before his exit, though that was correctly ruled out for offside.

Ings has proven a fox in the box at Premier League level but the sub squandered a great chance five minutes from time, hitting the side netting from close range after O'Leary had denied Mubama with a reaction save.

The Hammers continued to pile the pressure on as the final whistle neared but City would get one more chance in the form of a free-kick. Zak Vyner's header looped high meaning the tie would have to be settled at Ashton Gate.

West Ham player ratings

Lukasz Fabianski - 7

Vladimir Coufal - 6 (Ben Johnson (75) - 6)

Konstantinos Mavropanos - 6 (Angelo Ogbonna (39) - 5)

Kurt Zouma - 7

Emerson - 6

Tomas Soucek - 6

Edson Alvarez - 6 (Danny Ings (75) - 5)

Pablo Fornals - 7 (Maxwel Cornet (75) - 5)

James Ward-Prowse - 6

Lucas Paqueta - 7 (Divin Mubama (14) - 6)

Jarrod Bowen - 8

Unused subs: Alphonse Areola, Aaron Cresswell, Said Benrahma, Conor Coventry,

Bristol City player ratings

Max O'Leary - 8

George Tanner - 7

Zak Vyner - 7

Rob Dickie - 7

Cam Pring - 7

Joe Williams - 8

Taylor Gardner-Hickman - 7 (Matty James (76) - 6)

Sam Bell - 7 (Harry Cornick (86) - 6)

Jason Knight - 8

Anis Mehmeti - 7 (Andreas Weimann (76) - 6)

Tommy Conway - 7 (Nahki Wells (80) - 6)

Unused subs: Stefan Bajic, Harry Cornick, Andy King, Jamie Knight-Lebel, Raekwon Nelson

