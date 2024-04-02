West Bromwich Albion extended their lead in the race for the play-offs by coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Hawthorns on Easter Monday.

The Baggies looked destined for their first home defeat at B71 since February to Southampton when Edo Kayembe and Mileta Rajovic gave the Hornets a two-goal cushion, but a fierce strike from Brandon Thomas-Asante and a stunning injury-time equaliser from Darnell Furlong rescued Albion a point in the most dramatic fashion.

Despite not coming away with victory, Albion pushed themselves further clear of the chasing pack in fifth place, moving four points clear of Norwich City while they remain in the top six by eight points over seventh placed Coventry City.

West Brom’s determination to come from behind in recent weeks has seen them claw points on the board that could be invaluable in their play-off chase come the end of this term, and this kind of resilience is coming at just the right time of the season.

West Brom’s recent resilience in coming from behind

As mentioned, the Baggies came from behind to earn a crucial point over Tom Cleverley’s Watford, with the comeback looking far from likely with the way Carlos Corberan’s men were performing on Easter Monday.

But the most important thing is they found a way to get something from the game when not being at their best, and holding a trait like that in the squad is fantastic when such consistency is needed in a gruelling second tier campaign.

The pulsating stalemate against the Hornets has proven to be the fifth time Albion have come from behind to earn a result in their last six league outings, which is a remarkable stat given the immense pressure the playing squad is under to secure a top six finish.

Albion started off this run by cancelling out Fabio Carvalho’s effort at Hull City towards the end of February, as Furlong popped up with a headed effort to secure another point on the road.

The Baggies would also come back from a 1-0 deficit at QPR to lead in West London before succumbing to a 2-2 draw, while the following away trip to relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town saw Corberan’s men secure a first victory when coming from behind all season with a resounding 4-1 win.

The Black Country outfit came back in both of their Easter weekend fixtures too, as John Swift’s penalty levelled up proceedings at Millwall after Duncan Watmore’s opener, while Albion doggedly fought their way back into the contest against Watford.

The West Brom trend is coming at exactly the right time of the season

With Corberan constantly bouncing on the touchline with an unwavering amount of energy, that type of commitment and effort until the very last minute has transitioned into the West Brom players, and the mentality the squad holds now to fight on regardless of the scoreline is something that could be the difference maker in reaching the play-offs.

The belief of not knowing when they’re beaten is a quality Albion hold over the rest of the play-off rivals attempting to chase them down, with this ability on Monday allowing them to bridge an even further gap away in fifth spot.

With just six games remaining of West Brom’s season, there will be a hope that no more remarkable comebacks will have to be made, but such a sharp rise in mentality proves the hunger and desire is definitely in the playing squad to deliver success come the end of the season.