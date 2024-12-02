This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

West Bromwich Albion have had a strange couple of months, and after setting the pace early on this season, they have slowly started to slip down the table.

Carlos Corberan's side have now drawn nine of their last 10 matches in the Championship, winning only once since September - running out 2-1 winners against Hull City four games ago.

Frustrations are starting to mount at The Hawthorns, with supporters wanting to see improved performances and better results in December before they start to lose touch with the top six.

The January transfer window offers West Brom the chance to bring in necessary additions to the team, and get their season back on track after falling away from the high standards that they had set for themselves in the opening two months.

West Brom urged to bring in a new midfielder in January

The Baggies are now 7th in the table, falling out of the top six for the first time in 2024/25 following their 0-0 draw with Sunderland last week, and after Middlesbrough's win on Saturday against the Tigers, they fell further behind those occupying the play-off positions.

Nevertheless, January does offer them the opportunity to bring in more talent and cover, and replace those that are not performing at the levels expected of them.

Football League World has asked their West Brom Fan Pundit, Callum Burgess, what his one biggest fear ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

He told FLW: "My biggest fear going into the January transfer window is that Albion do not make the necessary moves to strengthen the squad and give us the best chance as possible to turn our season around.

"After the poor run of form we've been on, seeing us draw nine times in the last 10 games, I think it's important that Albion delve into the transfer market and make any necessary additions, particularly in midfield, in order to give Carlos Corberan the best chance of turning our season around."

Callum continued: "I think what we're lacking at the minute is a ball-carrying midfielder, and also a number 10, especially with John Swift and Grady Diangana not being in the best of form this season. I know we're not going to have much to spend but I think back to last season, we proved we can make that necessary addition like we did with Mikey Johnston. He had that little bit of extra quality to get ourselves over the line.

"I think my biggest fear is that we're left short for the rest of the season in several areas. For example, if Darnell Furlong gets injured, we saw it with the line-up against Sunderland, it did look a bit makeshift, and it did raise concerns over what would happen if Furlong did pick up a long-term injury. So, I think it's necessary for the club to look to gather some more cover in other areas as well."

West Brom need goals from elsewhere on the pitch

The biggest issue that West Brom currently have is the lack of goals that they are scoring, finding the back of the net just seven times in their last 10 matches.

Only five Baggies players have scored in the Championship this season, and bringing in a goalscoring midfielder is necessary to ensure that they keep pace with those fighting for a play-off position.

West Bromwich Albion Top Scorers (TransferMarkt)* Player Goals Josh Maja 10 Karlan Grant 4 Alex Mowatt 3 Jayson Molumby 1 Mason Holgate 1 *Stats correct as of 02/12/2024

While they have been defensively strong, it is this lack of action in front of goal that is costing them, and they must start firing soon. They are now coming up to a run of four games that will be tough as well.

Sheffield United, Coventry City, Watford and Bristol City will play Corberan's side in the next couple of weeks, and with all four in relatively strong form, they will be incredibly tough tests for West Brom as they look to turn their form around.