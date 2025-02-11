This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

The battle for the final two play-off places in the Championship has been incredibly hard to call all season long, however, West Bromwich Albion have slowly started to emerge as the favourites to finish in fifth.

Hiring Tony Mowbray has been nothing short of a masterstroke from Shilen Patel, and the Baggies have a two-point advantage over Blackburn Rovers, who sit in sixth, while seventh place Middlesbrough are now three points behind them.

A 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday at The Hawthorns saw the West Midlands move past Rovers, and new signing Adam Armstrong introduced himself to supporters excellently with the opener before Jayson Molumby scored a 96th minute winner, just moments after Callum Patterson thought he had earned a point for the visitors.

While the Irishman grabbed the headlines, West Brom supporters will have been delighted to see one of their young stars pick up his first assist of 2025. However, speculation around his future will be one of the biggest stories of the upcoming summer.

Tom Fellows named in West Brom transfer debate

Tom Fellows has had a relatively quiet month, but after failing to register an assist in any of his last six Championship games, he was on hand to set up Armstrong for his first Baggies goal.

With 11 assists to his name, the 21-year-old sits at the top of the charts in the second tier, and this has led to Everton targeting him on multiple occasions.

The winger is only going to improve in the coming months and Football League World's West Brom Fan Pundit, Callum Burgess, named him when asked which player he believes will attract the most attention in the summer from other clubs.

Speaking to FLW, he said: "The obvious answer is, of course, Tom Fellows. There was some apparent interest in Fellows from Everton in January, but it never came to fruition in the end.

"But in the summer, with the form that he's been on, he’s currently at the top of the assists charts in the Championship, you'd think that there will be interest elsewhere.

"I would hedge my bets and say that these will be Fellows’ final few months at Albion before he does move on."

Callum continued: "Albion fans will be sad to see him go, but it should be a similar case to Alex Palmer where it'll be a great boost for the club's finances, and I’d expect a very big fee for him as opposed to Palmer.

"Albion will have more leverage as his contract doesn't expire for a few years.

Tom Fellows West Bromwich Albion stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 31 (26) Minutes played 2088 Goals (assists) 2 (11) xG 3.14 Shots (on target) 34 (8) Pass accuracy 87.8% Chances created 41 Dribbles completed 33 Crosses completed 27 *Stats correct as of 10/02/2025

"Nevertheless, there will be lots of clubs contacting Albion, which is a positive for us. We must try and get as big a fee as we can in the summer for the England U21 international."

Fellows is key to West Brom's promotion ambitions

At 21, the future is incredibly bright for Fellows and he will have aspirations to play in the Premier League as soon as he can. However, he has the chance to do that with the team that he came through the academy at.

The Baggies started the season excellently, but a bizarre run of 10 draws in 11 matches saw them lose touch with the league leaders and fall into the fight for the play-offs. The departure of Carlos Corberan on Christmas Eve threatened to derail their season further, but Mowbray has helped renew faith at The Hawthorns.

If Fellows can continue to be a threat on the wing, then West Brom have an excellent chance of finishing in the top six. The lottery of the play-offs then offers them the opportunity to return to the Premier League, and this gives them a greater chance of retaining the winger for another year at the very least.