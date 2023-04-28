West Bromwich Albion take on Norwich City at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Saturday.

The Baggies' play-off hopes have suffered a blow after back-to-back defeats, the latest of which came in the 2-0 loss to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night, which saw the Blades secure promotion to the Premier League.

However, Carlos Corberan's side remain very much in top six contention and currently sit ninth in the table, just two points from the play-off places with two games remaining.

The Spaniard is adamant his side will not give up and praised his side for the commitment they displayed in the defeat to the Blades.

"I think until the end we are going to fight because this is what the club deserve, not only because we can fight for the play-offs, but that is a possibility that we have," Corberan told the Express & Star.

"We have two games left, six points still to play for, and I know that this group of players are going to give their best to add the maximum number of points."

Albion face a Norwich side who must realistically pick up all three points to keep their play-off hopes alive after a run of just one win in their last nine games.

David Wagner's men, who were beaten 3-0 by Swansea City at Carrow Road on Saturday, are 11th in the table, three points from the top six.

What is the latest West Brom team news?

The Baggies have no new injury concerns ahead of the game, with Okay Yokuslu and Kyle Bartley both featuring in recent games as they continue their recoveries from ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

Nathaniel Chalobah is a doubt after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury and Corberan admitted last week he is unsure how long he will be sidelined for.

However, Albion will definitely be without Matt Phillips, Grady Diangana, Dara O'Shea, Adam Reach and Daryl Dike for the rest of the campaign.

Will West Brom beat Norwich City?

It is a huge game at The Hawthorns which could be defining for both sides' play-off hopes.

Last weekend's defeat to promotion rivals Sunderland could prove incredibly damaging for Albion and with a tough trip to in-form Swansea City, who themselves still have a chance of making the top six, to come on the final day, the Baggies need a positive result here.

It will not be an easy task against a Canaries side who also need to win, but they come into the game in poor form and look vulnerable defensively.

Albion have been strong at home under Corberan and are perhaps slight favourites for this one.