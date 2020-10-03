West Bromwich Albion re-open talks to sign Championship ace

West Bromwich Albion have re-opened talks to sign Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant on a loan-to-buy basis, according to Football Insider.

Grant’s future at the John Smith’s Stadium looks uncertain at the moment, with the striker failing to make an appearance for the Reds this term.

This comes after the 23-year-old scored 19 goals for the Terriers in what was a disappointing campaign for the club last term, with the club narrowly avoiding relegation.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Nottingham Forest or Derby County?

1 of 12 Niall Horan? Forest Derby

Albion have been strongly linked with Grant since the start of the transfer window, but have been unable to strike a deal with Town so far.

Huddersfield are said to value Grant at a price of around £16million, but West Brom are failing to meet their demands.

Now, it is claimed that Huddersfield have re-opened talks to land Grant on loan with an obligation to buy, as Slaven Bilic looks to bolster his side’s attacking options.

The Verdict

It seems inevitable that Grant will leave Huddersfield before the domestic transfer window closes in a fortnight’s time, however the fee and finances involved seem to be the only stumbling block.

Huddersfield have every right to demand a lot for Grant. He has plenty of time left on his contract, and as proved last season, his goals were so important for the club.

He deserves to step-up to the Premier League and impress, so don’t be too surprised to see a departure.