West Bromwich Albion playing hardball over player’s Hawthorns exit

West Bromwich Albion are refusing to bow to Crystal Palace’s offers to settle compensation for Nathan Ferguson out of court, with the saga set to conclude legally.

Ferguson signed for Palace on the back of his contract with West Brom expiring, with the full-back signing a three-year deal in South London.

There was an offer on the table for Ferguson to continue with West Brom, which leaves the Baggies in a position where they will be able to claim compensation for the young player’s exit.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

As per the Express and Star, an offer from Crystal Palace has come in as they look to settle the fee outside a tribunal, but West Brom are keen to take things the distance, believing they have a strong case.

The 19-year-old was on course to complete a move to Palace for over £10m in January, but a medical issue scuppered his transfer. Additionally, West Brom have developed the player since he was seven, leaving them with a strong case to get close to the fee they should have received in January.

Ferguson debuted for West Brom under Slaven Bilic at the start of 2019/20, with the full-back making 21 appearances, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

He didn’t feature after January 28th, but West Brom still managed to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League, with Bilic’s side runners-up to Leeds United.

The Verdict

Fairplay to West Brom.

Ferguson has been on their books a long time and they should have been on the end of a big pay day back in January.

Ultimately, it didn’t happen and now the player has gone for free. A compensation fee will be given, but it needs to recognise the talent.

A tribunal gives West Brom the best chance to picking up a decent sum.

Thoughts? Let us know!